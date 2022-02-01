Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.14

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.14 and last traded at $94.00, with a volume of 22029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.18.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

