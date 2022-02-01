Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,114,100 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the December 31st total of 2,931,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21,141.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Flat Glass Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS FGSGF remained flat at $$4.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. Flat Glass Group has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

