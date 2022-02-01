KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Down 3.7%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) shares dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.96 and last traded at $20.99. Approximately 14,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,134,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. HSBC upgraded KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays started coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.91.

Get KE alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 121.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -1.38.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KE by 1,656.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719,482 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in KE by 131.1% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,201,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132,569 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in KE during the third quarter worth $176,719,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 480.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,929,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in KE during the third quarter worth $148,722,000.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.