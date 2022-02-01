Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,900 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 962,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 221.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDDFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodfood Market presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.16.

GDDFF remained flat at $$2.59 during trading on Tuesday. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

