ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.20. ChampionX posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChampionX.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

Shares of CHX stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 33,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,334. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in ChampionX by 22,940.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

