Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to Post $0.89 EPS

Analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

PBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of PBH stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.66. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,318. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,777,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

