Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to Announce $1.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Sealed Air posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Sealed Air stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.91. 8,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $70.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

