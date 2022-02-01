Zilliqa Market Cap Tops $565.25 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $565.25 million and approximately $32.86 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.12 or 0.00257055 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006895 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000889 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $466.98 or 0.01199002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003600 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,634,388,992 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,921,839 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

