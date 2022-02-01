Biswap One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.29 Million (BSW)

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Biswap coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Biswap has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Biswap has a market cap of $119.02 million and $6.29 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.04 or 0.07151504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,905.51 or 0.99759372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00051936 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00053939 BTC.

Biswap Coin Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 213,990,759 coins and its circulating supply is 187,714,639 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Buying and Selling Biswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using US dollars.

