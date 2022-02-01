Infineon Technologies (IFXA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Infineon Technologies (ETR: IFXA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/31/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €42.00 ($47.19) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/18/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €45.00 ($50.56) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/18/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €48.00 ($53.93) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/17/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €52.50 ($58.99) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/13/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €48.20 ($54.16) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/10/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €41.00 ($46.07) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/9/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €51.00 ($57.30) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/8/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €47.00 ($52.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/8/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €43.00 ($48.31) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/8/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €49.00 ($55.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/8/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €48.00 ($53.93) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Infineon Technologies AG has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

