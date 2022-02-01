Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $329.58 Million Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,498,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $329,579,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of Boeing as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $3,761,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 20.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 359.8% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 30.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.96. The stock had a trading volume of 175,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,181,364. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.30 and a 200 day moving average of $214.92. The stock has a market cap of $121.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $183.77 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Cowen lifted their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

