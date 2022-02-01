Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 3,730 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,840 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $6,777,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 22.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 533,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $36,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.73. The stock had a trading volume of 145,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,438,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.43. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Argus increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.32.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

