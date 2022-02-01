Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,001 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.4% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Visa were worth $41,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.19. The stock had a trading volume of 210,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,629,638. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

