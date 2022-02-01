Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $11.06 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Accenture by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Accenture by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after buying an additional 670,351 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,804 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,725. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $3.37 on Tuesday, reaching $350.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,340. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.09. The firm has a market cap of $221.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $243.97 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

