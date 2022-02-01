General Electric (NYSE:GE) is Loews Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Loews Corp decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,625,000 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up about 0.4% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $38,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GE traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $95.85. The stock had a trading volume of 158,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,850,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $105.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

