REPO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $657,196.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. REPO has a market cap of $5.07 million and $657,196.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, REPO has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00050684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.98 or 0.07122341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,765.31 or 0.99747572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00051637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00053838 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006833 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.