Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.09 and last traded at $39.59. Approximately 10,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,519,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.51.

FATE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.82.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,191,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $958,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,237. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,421,000 after buying an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

