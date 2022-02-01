Short Interest in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Declines By 21.1%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,100 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 603,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. 2,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,128. The stock has a market cap of $566.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.65. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is currently 132.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 58.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 136,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 50,370 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at $299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $658,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.