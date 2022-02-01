Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Short Interest Down 21.5% in January

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE:SCL traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.15. 705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Stepan has a 12 month low of $106.15 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $435,992. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stepan by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stepan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Stepan by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,427 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

