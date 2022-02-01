Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) VP Chuan D. Vo Buys 1,000 Shares

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) VP Chuan D. Vo purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 237,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,051. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.36. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $31.57.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIDE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

