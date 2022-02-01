Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$6.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.17.

TSE TVE traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$5.00. 2,539,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050,417. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.27. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.41 and a 1-year high of C$5.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43.

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Malek purchased 55,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$199,772.73. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 521,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,439.89. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total transaction of C$271,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,152,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,783,619.84. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 60,383 shares of company stock worth $217,618.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

