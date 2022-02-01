Workiva (NYSE:WK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WK. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.57.

Shares of WK stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.44. 3,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,788. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -189.35 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $49,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $4,186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 956,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,616,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,268,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,235,000 after purchasing an additional 121,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 15.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,206,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,683,000 after purchasing an additional 292,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 1,215.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,169 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 6.3% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,104,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,174 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 11.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,722,000 after purchasing an additional 92,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

