Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NBIX. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

NASDAQ NBIX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.78. 4,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,428. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.57. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $119.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,543 shares of company stock worth $3,865,138. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 448,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,648,000 after buying an additional 42,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

