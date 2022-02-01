Dowling & Yahnke LLC Increases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 51,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $66.13 and a 1 year high of $92.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.92.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

