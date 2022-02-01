Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Lifted by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1,366.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,536 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 2.2% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $48,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after buying an additional 360,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,775,000 after buying an additional 252,618 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,194,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,906,000 after buying an additional 216,576 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,907. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.27. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.