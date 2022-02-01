$919.82 Million in Sales Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will report $919.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $905.30 million and the highest is $934.88 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $804.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

OPCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $167,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $474,180. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 110.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 100.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPCH stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.28. 6,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $28.86.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.