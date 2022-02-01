Celo Dollar Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $97.11 million and $2.47 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00044330 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00117032 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 97,764,007 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.