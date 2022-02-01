Dogeswap Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week (DOGES)

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Dogeswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $33.15 or 0.00084994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogeswap has a total market cap of $662,942.20 and approximately $646.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dogeswap has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.04 or 0.07151504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,905.51 or 0.99759372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00051936 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00053939 BTC.

Dogeswap Profile

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogeswap’s official website is doge-finance.com

Buying and Selling Dogeswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogeswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogeswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogeswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

