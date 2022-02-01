Brokerages Expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. CSX reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 237.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 423,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 297,883 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in CSX by 205.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 217.9% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CSX by 157.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,709,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,580,000 after buying an additional 1,657,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.46. 486,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,244,211. CSX has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.10.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

