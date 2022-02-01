Brokerages Expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.52 Million

Brokerages expect that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will announce $106.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.00 million and the lowest is $105.00 million. Clarus posted sales of $75.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $364.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $363.00 million to $366.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $451.20 million, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $471.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Clarus had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $108.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.13 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Clarus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Clarus stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $839.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.03. Clarus has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $32.36.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clarus by 2,905.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Clarus by 21.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Clarus by 24.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Clarus by 266.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

