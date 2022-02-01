Suvretta Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for approximately 1.4% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of TE Connectivity worth $82,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 620.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.58. 22,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,281. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $121.01 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.