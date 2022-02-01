Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $22.88, but opened at $23.67. Toast shares last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 18,586 shares trading hands.

Specifically, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $2,394,708.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,409 shares of company stock valued at $11,426,891 over the last three months.

TOST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Toast from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Toast by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

About Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

