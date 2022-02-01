Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,902 argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 16.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 39.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARGX. Guggenheim upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of argenx from $339.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of argenx from €340.00 ($382.02) to €350.00 ($393.26) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.26.

Shares of ARGX traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,863. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $248.21 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $302.87 and its 200 day moving average is $308.21.

argenx Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

