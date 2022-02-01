Formula Growth Ltd. Has $16.36 Million Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Formula Growth Ltd. decreased its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 60,060 shares during the quarter. Crocs makes up 2.3% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after purchasing an additional 692,633 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 4,905.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,236,000 after purchasing an additional 431,929 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crocs by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,979,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 727.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,203,000 after purchasing an additional 327,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $531,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crocs stock traded down $2.60 on Tuesday, reaching $100.02. 3,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,196. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.80 and a 200 day moving average of $143.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

CROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.78.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

