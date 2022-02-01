Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 3.9% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $27,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.43.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $285.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.16. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

