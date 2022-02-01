$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.05. Ovintiv reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 130%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $10.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 6.3% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 31.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after buying an additional 1,769,917 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

OVV traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $39.21. 91,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,882. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.79. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

