Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hewlett Packard Enterprise is benefiting from strong executions in clearing backlogs, improved supply-chain and increased customer acceptance. HPE’s efforts to shift focus to higher margin offerings like Intelligent Edge and Aruba Central Hyperconverged Infrastructure is aiding its bottom-line results. Additionally, its target of saving at least $800 million annually by fiscal 2022-end through cost optimization plan is a positive. Moreover, its multi-billion-dollar investment plan across expanding networking capabilities will help diversify business from server and hardware storage markets, and boost margins over the long run. Nonetheless, organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products due to global economic slowdown concerns, which can undermine HPE’s near-term growth prospects.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HPE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 193,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,131,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

