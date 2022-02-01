SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $28,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 924.4% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price objective (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.06.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $3.88 on Tuesday, reaching $587.78. 3,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,294. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $438.03 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $676.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $649.77.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total value of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

