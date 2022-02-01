Edgar Lomax Co. VA Trims Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,910 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for about 4.4% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Allstate were worth $68,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Allstate by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after buying an additional 2,281,743 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 53.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,317,000 after purchasing an additional 597,373 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at $74,876,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 33.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,818,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,243,000 after purchasing an additional 457,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.13. The company had a trading volume of 25,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,183. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

