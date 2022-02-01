Edgar Lomax Co. VA Trims Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $16,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after buying an additional 4,979,125 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after buying an additional 3,745,744 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $339,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,132,000 after buying an additional 2,740,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,650,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,473,000 after buying an additional 1,845,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,885 shares of company stock worth $3,457,788 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.00. 177,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,078,525. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $67.27 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

