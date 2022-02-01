Loews Corp Sells 10,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Loews Corp decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.2% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 23.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 402,832 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after acquiring an additional 222,454 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 256,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

CMCSA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,105,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $54.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

