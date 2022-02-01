Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 11.66%.

CZWI stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.44. 27,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

