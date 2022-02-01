UChain Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, UChain has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One UChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. UChain has a total market cap of $15,376.29 and approximately $3,893.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00044525 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00123566 BTC.

About UChain

UCN is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for UChain is uchain.world . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

