Rupee (RUP) Trading Down 31.8% This Week

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Rupee has a market cap of $34,136.08 and $8.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00029183 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RUPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.