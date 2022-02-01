Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Lowered to $184.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $189.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

Shares of TT traded down $7.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.73. 25,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,350. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $142.42 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,329,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,841,000 after buying an additional 144,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,038,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,351,000 after acquiring an additional 109,340 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,738,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,761,000 after acquiring an additional 195,537 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

