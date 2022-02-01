BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Lowered to $217.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $284.00 to $217.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.82. 19,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,891. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of -1.37. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $90.29 and a 1 year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 39.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 738,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BioNTech by 55.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BioNTech by 62.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in BioNTech by 24.6% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

