BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Lowered to $217.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $284.00 to $217.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.72% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.80.
Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.82. 19,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,891. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of -1.37. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $90.29 and a 1 year high of $464.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 738,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BioNTech by 55.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BioNTech by 62.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in BioNTech by 24.6% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
