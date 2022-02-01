$439.51 Million in Sales Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to report $439.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $455.00 million and the lowest is $411.90 million. DraftKings posted sales of $322.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The firm had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CBRE Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.20. 591,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,595,172. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41. DraftKings has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $3,902,850.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,449 shares of company stock worth $6,877,845 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in DraftKings by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

