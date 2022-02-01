Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 10,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 434,955 shares.The stock last traded at $11.26 and had previously closed at $11.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Daseke has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Get Daseke alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 2.09.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Daseke had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 75.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Daseke by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 70,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Daseke by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 116,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Daseke by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 83,334 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Daseke by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 526,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Daseke by 514.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 436,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.