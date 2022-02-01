BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Up 5.9%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.97 and last traded at $31.88. 1,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 306,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BJRI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

The company has a market cap of $745.37 million, a PE ratio of -41.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

