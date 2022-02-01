The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 174,884 shares.The stock last traded at $41.94 and had previously closed at $41.00.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.49.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,463,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth $216,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth $258,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth $325,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

